Glovista Investments LLC Invests $933,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

SH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. 878,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,520,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

