Glovista Investments LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PEP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

