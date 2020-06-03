Glovista Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

