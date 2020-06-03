GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 708,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,387 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of TDOC traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,437. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

