GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 121,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

