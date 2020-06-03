GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,848 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 93,191,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,258,544. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

