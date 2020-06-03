GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IWV traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.92. 5,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

