GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 324.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,767 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. 6,228,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $1,552,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.