GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,800 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,326,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

