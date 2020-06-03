GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. 317,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,782. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

