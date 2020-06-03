GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.71. 15,106,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,541,858. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $123.90 and a 12-month high of $164.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

