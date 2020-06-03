GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $51.82 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 14.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $51,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $159.46. 9,434,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689,105. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.