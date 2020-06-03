GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. CVS Health comprises about 0.7% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in CVS Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 56,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 215,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

