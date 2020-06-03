GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $2.97 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. 10,203,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,386,989. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

