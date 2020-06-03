GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $342,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.51. 2,307,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

