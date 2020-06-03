GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $753,000 in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BP. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 10,695,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.