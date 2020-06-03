GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after buying an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,192 shares of company stock valued at $34,029,048. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $201.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,303. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $209.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.