GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $5.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.41. 65,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

