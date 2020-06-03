GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after buying an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.66.

C traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. 23,852,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,389,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

