GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cfra upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

