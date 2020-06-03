GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.