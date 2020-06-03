GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. 536,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

