GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.37. 371,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653,774. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.49 and a 200 day moving average of $277.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

