GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 487,122 One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Separately, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of One Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 2,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,435. The company has a market cap of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. One Group Hospitality Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, research analysts predict that One Group Hospitality Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.81.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

