GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 8,056,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,279,821. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

