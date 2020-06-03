GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.27. 2,317,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,992. The company has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.70 and its 200 day moving average is $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.