GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,971 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,594,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 215,947 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,372 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. 1,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

