GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes $2.33 Million Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Docusign makes up about 0.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 500.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.27. 3,541,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.46. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,539,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $5,058,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 217,481 shares in the company, valued at $26,500,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 805,642 shares of company stock worth $68,864,005 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

