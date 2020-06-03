GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes $438,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. 7,223,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,974. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

