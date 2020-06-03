GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 323,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.