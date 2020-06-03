GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,496. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,811. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

