GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $6.51 on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,662,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,706. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

