GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Centurylink by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 431,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Centurylink by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,252,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,284,044. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

