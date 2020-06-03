GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.72. 45,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,891. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.55.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $273,091.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 705 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $115,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $2,047,374. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.