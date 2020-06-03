Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.03. Grupo TMM SAB shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,433 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

