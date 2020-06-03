GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.07. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 8,731 shares.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 80.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.