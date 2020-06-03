Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.56. Guess? shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,339,678 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $662.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

