Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.41-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.9-212.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.15 million.Guidewire Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.84-0.92 EPS.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $11.82 on Wednesday, hitting $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.