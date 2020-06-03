Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.47

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 2906490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GUY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$1.00 to C$1.45 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Guyana Goldfields alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of $251.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.