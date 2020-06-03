Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 130800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $710,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.48.

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Company Profile (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

