Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 130800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $710,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.48.

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

