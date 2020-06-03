HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $44.60

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.58, but opened at $44.60. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 90,519 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

