Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $3.78. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 3,281,601 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $528.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 906,641 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 832,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 125,469 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

