HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Trading 0.6% Higher

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75, 119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

