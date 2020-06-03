Hemp Naturals (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Trading Down 3.2%

Hemp Naturals Inc (OTCMKTS:HPMM)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 498,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,692,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Hemp Naturals (OTCMKTS:HPMM)

Hemp Naturals, Inc focuses on researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp. The company offers rolling papers through 25 retail outlets, which include gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops, and liquor stores. It intends to offer consumer goods that are made of industrial hemp and/or the non-psychoactive ingredients of the cannabis plant, such as nutritional hemp health supplements, hemp shakes and/or foods, and beauty supply products, as well as hemp clothing.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.