Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HDIV traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84.74 ($1.11). 461,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Henderson Diversified Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.90 ($1.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

Get Henderson Diversified Income alerts:

In other Henderson Diversified Income news, insider Denise Hadgill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £3,450 ($4,538.28).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.