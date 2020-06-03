Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Up to $51.74

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $51.74. Hess shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 956,071 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hess by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Hess by 60.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

