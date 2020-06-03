Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,678 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Hexcel worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,489. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

