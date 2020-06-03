HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 174.26 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.01. HICL Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 183 ($2.41).

In related news, insider Simon Holden bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £26,075 ($34,300.18).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

