Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: HKMPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/28/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/25/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/22/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/15/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/25/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$31.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

