Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 552.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 4.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $251.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.08. The company has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $252.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.